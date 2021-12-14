Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,231,800 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

