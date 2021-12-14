Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,984 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 52,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

XOM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

