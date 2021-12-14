Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBUY. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,545,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $87.02 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

