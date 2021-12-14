Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 95.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

