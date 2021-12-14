Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $580.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $454.16 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

