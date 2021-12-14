Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

