Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

AXP opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.