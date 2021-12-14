Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

