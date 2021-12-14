Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

