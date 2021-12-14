McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,891,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 157,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

