McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,130. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.