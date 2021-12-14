Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

