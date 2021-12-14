Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth $473,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.