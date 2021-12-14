Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.90 and its 200 day moving average is $267.18. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,355,301 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

