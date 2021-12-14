Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

