Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,174 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

