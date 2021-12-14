MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 4249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

