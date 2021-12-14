MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 4249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
