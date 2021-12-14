Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Materialise stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.36 and a beta of 0.61. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

