Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 63.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

