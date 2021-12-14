Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

MA stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,479. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.