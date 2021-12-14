Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.87. The stock has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 66,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

