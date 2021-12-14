Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $434.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $439.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.