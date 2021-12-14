Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,891 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $841,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 688.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

