Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 5,700,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,374. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
