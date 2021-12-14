Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 5,700,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,374. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.