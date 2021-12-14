ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

