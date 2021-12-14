Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

