MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

