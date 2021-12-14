LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $418,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

