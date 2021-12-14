Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 1,235.0% in November

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,235.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LYSDY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.