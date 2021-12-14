Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.48. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4,025 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,902,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

