Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.91 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

