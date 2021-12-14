Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 530 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 225,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

