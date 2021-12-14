Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.