Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$9.61. 418,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

