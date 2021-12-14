Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $259.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LOW stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

