Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $256.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

