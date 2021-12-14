Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.