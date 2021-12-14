Lossless Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.24 or 0.08006703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.39 or 0.99840850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

