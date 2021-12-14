Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.15 million and $207,073.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,890,795 coins and its circulating supply is 22,815,369 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.