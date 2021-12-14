Lobstex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $278,481.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $278,481.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,887,213 coins and its circulating supply is 22,811,787 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

