LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 185,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,372.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 840,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

