Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.08 Million

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $105.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

LOB stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,436,099. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

