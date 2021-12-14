Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 7.3% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $219,986.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00309448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

