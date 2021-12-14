Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

