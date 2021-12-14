Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LESL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.