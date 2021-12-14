Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $$122.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
