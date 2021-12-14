Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $$122.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

