Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Burney Co. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

