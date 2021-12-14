Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

