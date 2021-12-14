Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCDF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

