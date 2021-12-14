Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew Acquires 20,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 575,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,482. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.03. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

